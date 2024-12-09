Old Republic International Corporation – Consensus ‘none’ rating and 1.4% Upside Potential

Old Republic International Corporation with ticker code (ORI) have now 2 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘none’. The target price High/Low ranges between $39.00 and $38.00 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $38.50. Now with the previous closing price of $37.98 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 1.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of $36.47 and the 200 moving average now moves to $32.91. The market cap for the company is 9.54B. The stock price is currently at: $37.63 USD

The potential market cap would be $9,673,257,432 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 10.78, revenue per share of $30.85 and a 2.86% return on assets.

Old Republic International Corporation is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of insurance underwriting and related services. It operates through three segments: General Insurance (property and liability insurance), Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off. Its General Insurance provides property and liability insurance primarily to commercial clients. Title Insurance consists of the issuance of policies to real estate purchasers and investors based upon searches of the public records which contain information concerning interests in real property. The policies insure against losses arising out of defects, liens, and encumbrances. RFIG Run-off segment offers private mortgage insurance, which protects mortgage lenders and investors from default-related losses on residential mortgage loans made primarily to homebuyers. The RFIG Run-off mortgage guaranty operations insures only first mortgage loans, primarily on residential properties.