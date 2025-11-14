Follow us on:

Oil prices climb as Ukraine targets Russian exports and outlook tightens

Pharos Energy Plc

Ukraine’s recent drone attack on the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk has jolted oil markets, triggering a price jump of over 2% in a single session. The strike damaged both a ship and a fuel terminal at one of Russia’s most important energy export hubs. The disruption is seen as a meaningful escalation, signalling that Ukraine is now actively targeting infrastructure critical to Russia’s oil revenues.

This geopolitical pressure coincides with a revised demand outlook from the International Energy Agency. The IEA now expects oil demand to grow by 790 000 barrels per day in 2025, up from the previous estimate of 710 000. Meanwhile, global oil supply in October declined by around 440 000 barrels per day, with field maintenance in Kazakhstan and Libya contributing to the shortfall.

Despite this tightening backdrop, US commercial crude inventories have shown a surprise build, rising by over 6 million barrels. That suggests short‑term supply may not yet be under immediate stress, though the broader picture still points to a more finely balanced market than in recent quarters. Analysts continue to warn of a possible supply surplus in 2026, but that does little to change the immediate trajectory of prices or sentiment.

Pharos Energy Plc (LON:PHAR) is an independent energy company with a focus on delivering long-term sustainable value for all stakeholders through regular cash returns and organic growth, underpinned by a robust cash flow and resilient balance sheet.

Pharos Energy

Pharos Energy begins six-well drilling programme in Vietnam

Pharos Energy has commenced its six-well infill and appraisal drilling campaign in Vietnam, starting with the first well on the TGT Field. The programme, which includes four wells on TGT and two on CNV, aims to boost production from 2026 and de-risk further development opportunities.
Pharos Energy

Pharos Energy delivers stable production and strong cash generation in Interim Results

Pharos Energy reported interim results for the six months to 30 June 2025, with production averaging 5,642 boepd net, in line with guidance. Revenue reached $65.6m, while cash generated from operations was $31.9m, supporting a 10% increase in the interim dividend to 0.3993 pence per share.
Pharos Energy

Pharos Energy CEO and CFO acquire shares under trading plans

On 28 July 2025, Katherine Roe, Chief Executive Officer, purchased 6,724 ordinary shares at £0.219 each—bringing her holding to 71,308 shares (0.017 per cent of issued capital). Sue Rivett, Chief Financial Officer, acquired 4,452 shares at the same price, increasing her stake to 1,805,871 shares (0.434 per cent).
Pharos Energy

Pharos Energy reports 1H25 trading update, Vietnam drilling near

Pharos Energy reported 1H25 working interest production of 5,642 boepd (guidance 5,000 to 6,200 boepd unchanged) and revenue of about $65.3m
Pharos Energy

Pharos Energy CEO and CFO increase shareholdings

Pharos Energy plc announced that CEO Katherine Roe and CFO Sue Rivett purchased shares on 27 June 2025 at £0.21266 per share under existing trading plans.
Pharos Energy

Pharos Energy appoints João Saraiva e Silva as Non-Executive Chair

Pharos Energy has appointed João Saraiva e Silva as Non-Executive Chair, succeeding John Martin.

