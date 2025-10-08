Oil finds footing as oversupply concerns recede

Oil markets had been leaning toward a bearish narrative, built on expectations that global supply would once again outpace demand. That outlook has gained renewed traction in recent months as U.S. production sets records and inventories remain resilient. Yet the latest move by OPEC+ appears designed to check that trajectory just enough to provoke a rethink among traders. By opting for a relatively modest increase of 137,000 barrels per day for November, the smallest increment on the table during recent negotiations, OPEC+ signalled restraint even amid pressure to expand output.

That decision has begun to temper the worst-case oversupply forecasts, allowing crude prices to climb, Brent by about 1 % and U.S. West Texas Intermediate by a similar margin.

