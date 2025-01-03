NRG Energy, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 9.3% Upside Potential

NRG Energy, Inc. with ticker code (NRG) now have 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $140.00 and $43.00 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $98.64. Given that the stocks previous close was at $90.22 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 9.3%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $93.26 while the 200 day moving average is $82.65. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 18.79B. Currently the stock stands at: $92.75 USD

The potential market cap would be $20,542,055,583 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 22.96, revenue per share of $133.42 and a 1.9% return on assets.

NRG Energy, Inc. is a consumer services company, which is engaged in producing and selling energy and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The Company sells power, natural gas, home and power services, and develops sustainable solutions, predominately under the brand names NRG, Reliant, Direct Energy, Green Mountain Energy, Stream, and XOOM Energy. The Company sells a variety of products to residential and small commercial customers, including retail electricity and energy management, natural gas, home security, line and surge protection products, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning installation, repair and maintenance, home protection products, carbon offsets, back-up power stations, portable power, portable solar and portable lighting. It provides power and natural gas to the business-to-business markets in North America, as well as retail services, including commodity sales, energy efficiency and energy management solutions to business customers.