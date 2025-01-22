NRG Energy, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and -.6% Downside Potential

NRG Energy, Inc. with ticker code (NRG) have now 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $140.00 and $43.00 calculating the mean target price we have $103.84. Now with the previous closing price of $104.51 this would imply there is a potential downside of -.6%. The 50 day MA is $96.13 and the 200 day moving average is $84.49. The market capitalization for the company is 22.60B. The current share price for the company is: $111.55 USD

The potential market cap would be $22,452,024,411 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 27.61, revenue per share of $133.42 and a 1.9% return on assets.

NRG Energy, Inc. is a consumer services company, which is engaged in producing and selling energy and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The Company sells power, natural gas, home and power services, and develops sustainable solutions, predominately under the brand names NRG, Reliant, Direct Energy, Green Mountain Energy, Stream, and XOOM Energy. The Company sells a variety of products to residential and small commercial customers, including retail electricity and energy management, natural gas, home security, line and surge protection products, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning installation, repair and maintenance, home protection products, carbon offsets, back-up power stations, portable power, portable solar and portable lighting. It provides power and natural gas to the business-to-business markets in North America, as well as retail services, including commodity sales, energy efficiency and energy management solutions to business customers.