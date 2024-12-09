NRG Energy, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and -4.1% Downside Potential

NRG Energy, Inc. with ticker code (NRG) now have 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $140.00 and $43.00 with the average target price sitting at $97.11. Given that the stocks previous close was at $101.28 this would imply there is a potential downside of -4.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $92.56 while the 200 day moving average is $79.79. The company has a market cap of 20.11B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $99.26 USD

The potential market cap would be $19,279,244,946 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 24.57, revenue per share of $133.42 and a 1.9% return on assets.

NRG Energy, Inc. is a consumer services company, which is engaged in producing and selling energy and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The Company sells power, natural gas, home and power services, and develops sustainable solutions, predominately under the brand names NRG, Reliant, Direct Energy, Green Mountain Energy, Stream, and XOOM Energy. The Company sells a variety of products to residential and small commercial customers, including retail electricity and energy management, natural gas, home security, line and surge protection products, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning installation, repair and maintenance, home protection products, carbon offsets, back-up power stations, portable power, portable solar and portable lighting. It provides power and natural gas to the business-to-business markets in North America, as well as retail services, including commodity sales, energy efficiency and energy management solutions to business customers.