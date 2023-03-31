Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Novo Nordisk A/S – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and -2.6% Downside Potential

Broker Ratings

Novo Nordisk A/S which can be found using ticker (NVO) have now 5 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 173.62 and 119.74 calculating the mean target price we have $152.54. Now with the previous closing price of $156.58 this would imply there is a potential downside of -2.6%. The 50 day MA is $142.66 and the 200 moving average now moves to $120.90. The company has a market capitalization of $355,676m. Company Website: https://www.novonordisk.com

The potential market cap would be $346,499m based on the market consensus.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia, growth disorders, and hormone replacement therapy. The company collaboration agreements with Gilead Sciences, Inc. Novo Nordisk A/S also has a research collaboration with Lumen Bioscience, Inc. to explore strategies for delivering oral biologics for cardiometabolic disease. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.

The company has a dividend yield of 1.12% with the ex dividend date set at 24-3-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 44.41, revenue per share of 78.12 and a 21.69% return on assets.



