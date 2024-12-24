NOV Inc. Share Price Target ‘$19.67’, now 39.8% Upside Potential

NOV Inc. with ticker code (NOV) have now 24 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $25.00 and $12.00 with the average share target price sitting at $19.67. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $14.07 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 39.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $15.66 and the 200 moving average now moves to $17.56. The market capitalization for the company is 5.57B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $14.32 USD

The potential market cap would be $7,787,949,345 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 5.3, revenue per share of $22.62 and a 4.28% return on assets.

NOV Inc. is an independent equipment and technology provider to the global energy industry. The Company serves diversified, national and independent service companies, contractors and energy producers in approximately 62 countries. The Company operates through three segments. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents and sells a range of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations. The segment also offers services, such as solids control and waste management equipment and services, drilling fluids, drill pipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits. The Completion & Production Solutions segment design, manufacture and integrate technologies for completions, oil and gas production, and industrial markets. The Rig Technologies segment provides drilling rig components, complete land drilling rigs and offshore drilling equipment packages.