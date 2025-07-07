New Frontier Minerals Chairman: “Stockpile Results Reinforce Viability of Big One”

New Frontier Minerals Limited (ASX:NFM) has released an expanded suite of preliminary metallurgical results from legacy copper stockpiles at its Big One Deposit, validating its fast-track production strategy via the Mt Kelly Processing Plant under the existing MOU with Austral Resources Ltd (ASX:AR1). Located in the heart of the prolific Mt Isa Copper Belt, the Company’s 100 %-owned NWQ Copper Project spans 977 km² of under-explored tenure in north-west Queensland.

“Achieving theoretical potential recoveries of over 95 per cent in most samples using conventional acid leach methods reinforces the potential viability of the Big One deposit and our stockpile strategy to fast-track production,” said Chairman Gerrard Hall. “These results support our partnership with Austral Resources and the processing optionality offered through their Mt Kelly facility.”

Expanded Metallurgical Test Work and Sample Characterisation

Twelve composite bulk samples (c. 200 kg aggregate) were systematically collected from three historic stockpiles adjacent to the former Big One open pit. These materials—sourced from small-scale past operations—comprise silty shales, greywacke breccias, medium-grained sandstones and altered trachyte dykes.

At ALS Mt Isa, samples underwent a rigorous sequential leach protocol to determine:

Total Copper (CuT): complete copper content.

complete copper content. Acid-Soluble Copper (CuS): via sulphuric acid, simulating heap/vat leach.

via sulphuric acid, simulating heap/vat leach. Cyanide-Soluble Copper (CuCN): identifying copper sulphide phases.

identifying copper sulphide phases. Residual Copper (CuR): refractory or insoluble fractions.

This workflow replicates conventional hydrometallurgical processing and pinpoints any refractory mineralogy requiring alternative treatment routes.

Detailed Recovery Metrics and Grade Distribution

Sample ID Total Cu (%) CuS (%) CuCN (%) CuR (%) Acid-Leach Recovery (%) 1A 3.90 3.80 0.091 0.013 97.4 1B 10.20 10.10 0.082 0.040 99.0 2A 11.85 11.40 0.338 0.103 96.2 2C 10.05 8.36 1.595 0.092 83.2 2D 11.50 10.20 1.250 0.053 88.7 3C 6.44 6.14 0.274 0.026 95.3 … … … … … …

High-Grade Intercepts: Sample 2A (11.85 % CuT) delivered 96.2 % recovery via acid leach.

Sample 2A (11.85 % CuT) delivered 96.2 % recovery via acid leach. Top Recoveries: Eight of the twelve samples achieved > 95 % acid-leach recovery, confirming dominance of acid-soluble copper minerals.

Eight of the twelve samples achieved > 95 % acid-leach recovery, confirming dominance of acid-soluble copper minerals. Cyanide-Leachable Fraction: Samples 2C and 2D exhibited significant CuCN (15.9 % and 10.9 %), indicative of covellite or chalcocite requiring supplemental cyanide treatment.

Samples 2C and 2D exhibited significant CuCN (15.9 % and 10.9 %), indicative of covellite or chalcocite requiring supplemental cyanide treatment. Minimal Refractory Material: Residual Cu < 1.2 % across all samples suggests limited chalcopyrite or other refractory phases.

Strategic Integration with Austral’s Mt Kelly Facility

Under the MOU signed on 25 January 2025, New Frontier will haul stockpile material via sealed roads to Austral Resources’ Mt Kelly Processing Plant, 60 km south of Big One. Key strategic benefits include:

Flowsheet Compatibility: High acid-soluble recoveries align with Mt Kelly’s existing hydrometallurgical circuit, enabling rapid commissioning.

High acid-soluble recoveries align with Mt Kelly’s existing hydrometallurgical circuit, enabling rapid commissioning. Capital & Permitting Efficiency: Utilisation of Austral’s established infrastructure negates the need for bespoke facilities and extensive approvals, trimming lead times by 12–18 months.

Utilisation of Austral’s established infrastructure negates the need for bespoke facilities and extensive approvals, trimming lead times by 12–18 months. Early Revenue Generation: Legacy stockpiles serve as starter feed, offering a low-capex route to near-term cash flow, funding further exploration across 20+ targets.

Infrastructure, Logistics and Project Economics

Road Access: Sealed highways link Big One to the Barkly Highway and Mt Kelly plant.

Sealed highways link Big One to the Barkly Highway and Mt Kelly plant. Power & Water: Close proximity to the Ergon Energy grid and local bores ensures continuous operations.

Close proximity to the Ergon Energy grid and local bores ensures continuous operations. Port of Townsville: ~600 km to port, with rail options under review for concentrate or cathode export.

Preliminary economic modelling indicates a 50 kt pa starter operation could generate free cash flow within two years of MOU execution, at operating costs of US $1.20–1.40 / lb Cu.

Copper Market Outlook and Value Proposition

Global copper demand is forecast to rise by c. 20 % over the next five years, driven by electric-vehicle batteries, renewable-energy infrastructure and urbanisation in Asia. With spot prices holding above US $4.00 / lb Cu, high-grade, low-capital projects such as Big One are poised to deliver premium margins and rapid returns.

Next Steps and Work Programme

Scale-Up Metallurgical Campaign: Column-leach tests and bottle-roll programmes to refine kinetics and reagent usage.

Column-leach tests and bottle-roll programmes to refine kinetics and reagent usage. Mining Lease Applications: Submission of MLxxxx, targeting Department of Resources approval in Q1 2026.

Submission of MLxxxx, targeting Department of Resources approval in Q1 2026. Resource Expansion Drilling: A 5,000 m reverse-circulation and diamond-drill programme to upgrade JORC Inferred resources and test priority satellite targets.

A 5,000 m reverse-circulation and diamond-drill programme to upgrade JORC Inferred resources and test priority satellite targets. Detailed Process Engineering: Collaborative flowsheet integration, logistics optimisation and off-take negotiations with Austral Resources.

About New Frontier Minerals Limited

New Frontier Minerals is an Australian exploration and development company focused on unlocking value from multi-commodity assets. Its portfolio includes the high-grade Harts Range niobium, uranium and heavy rare-earths project in the Northern Territory; the NWQ Copper Project in Queensland, hosting a JORC-compliant 2.1 Mt at 1.1 % Cu (21,886 t contained copper); and the Broken Hill zinc–lead–silver tenure in New South Wales.

