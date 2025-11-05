New contours in development lending are beginning to matter more

The lending landscape for development and commercial real-estate projects is entering a transition phase, where capital is reorganising. A growing cohort of non-traditional lenders is now providing finance in segments once dominated by banks, particularly in situations that involve more complexity or higher initial risk.

This shift is particularly relevant where traditional debt is constrained by capital requirements, regulatory obligations or internal risk limits. The result is a rising presence of private structures, often with more flexible terms and a wider appetite for nuanced underwriting.

Governance now plays a decisive role in manager selection. Decision-making structures, approval rights, investment committee independence and counterparty diligence are markers of long-term reliability. At the same time, external oversight is gradually catching up. There is greater attention being paid to transparency around valuations, liquidity provisions, conflict management and reporting cadence.

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI) is a closed-end investment company that specialises in European real estate credit markets. Their primary objective is to provide attractive and stable returns to their shareholders, mainly in the form of quarterly dividends, by exposing them to a diversified portfolio of real estate credit investments.