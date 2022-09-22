Nearmap Thoma Bravo acquisition webinar with Chairman Peter James

Nearmap Limited (ASX:NEA) have announced to shareholders that a webinar will be hosted by Nearmap Chairman Mr Peter James. The following letter was issued:

Dear fellow investor,

On 22 August 2022, Nearmap announced it had entered into a Scheme Implementation Deed with Thoma Bravo under which it is proposed that Thoma Bravo will acquire 100% of the shares in Nearmap for $2.10 cash per share by way of a Scheme of Arrangement, subject to certain conditions including Nearmap Shareholder and Court approval. For more information about the proposed acquisition of your Nearmap shares by Thoma Bravo, please refer to

https://www.nearmap.com/au/en/thoma-bravo.

Ahead of the Scheme Booklet being issued to Shareholders later in October, I want to invite you to a webinar I will host at 12pm AEST /10am AWST on Wednesday, 28th September 2022.

At this webinar I will provide background on the Thoma Bravo proposal, the reasons why your Board have recommended the Offer, as well as answer your questions.

For further details, and to register for the webinar, please use the following link

https:/ / ccmediaframe.com/?id=0CpBNm H1

My aim is to answer as many of your questions as possible. I welcome you to submit questions either:

• At the time you register for the webinar using the above link;

• Ahead of the webinar using the following email – nearmapscheme@investor.morrowsodali.com;

• During the webinar using the text chat functionality.

A replay of the webinar will be made available following the session at https:/ /www.nearmap.com/au/en/thoma­bravo.

Nearmap Limited is an Australian aerial imagery technology and location data company that provides frequently-updated, high-resolution aerial imagery of 90% of Australia’s population, 80% of the United States population, 75% of the New Zealand population, and 65% of Canada’s population.