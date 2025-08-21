National Research Corporation (NRC) Stock Analysis: High ROE and Stable Dividend Yield in Healthcare Sector

National Research Corporation (NASDAQ: NRC) stands as a pivotal player in the healthcare sector, specializing in health information services. Headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska, NRC provides comprehensive analytics and insights that help healthcare organizations enhance both patient and employee experiences. Despite its relatively modest market capitalization of $362.56 million, NRC has carved out a significant niche by offering a suite of subscription-based solutions that drive improvements in patient experience, care transitions, and employee engagement, among other areas.

Currently trading at $15.72, NRC’s stock price has experienced a minor dip of 0.03% recently, yet it remains comfortably within its 52-week range of $10.13 to $22.86. This price stability, combined with a 50-day moving average of $15.40 and a 200-day moving average of $15.65, suggests a consistent performance. The stock’s RSI (14) of 51.67 indicates a balanced market sentiment, neither overbought nor oversold, which may appeal to investors looking for relatively stable investment opportunities.

One of NRC’s standout performance metrics is its impressive Return on Equity (ROE) of 58.28%. This figure is significantly higher than industry averages, highlighting the company’s effective management of equity capital to generate profits. While revenue growth has faced a slight contraction of 2.80%, the company’s earnings per share (EPS) of 0.77 demonstrates its ability to generate profit relative to its share count.

NRC’s financial health is further underscored by its free cash flow of approximately $9.87 million, providing the company with a solid foundation to maintain its operations and potentially invest in future growth opportunities. Additionally, NRC offers a dividend yield of 3.05%, with a payout ratio of 62.34%, indicating a commitment to returning capital to shareholders while maintaining sufficient reserves for operational needs.

Interestingly, NRC is currently not covered by any analyst ratings, leaving its potential upside or downside unexplored by traditional market forecasts. This lack of coverage presents both a challenge and an opportunity for individual investors willing to conduct their own due diligence.

Technically, NRC’s MACD value of 0.25, compared to a signal line of 0.01, suggests a bullish trend, which may attract those looking for potential upward momentum in the stock’s price. However, the absence of a P/E ratio and other valuation metrics might require investors to focus more on the company’s operational performance and strategic potential rather than traditional financial ratios.

National Research Corporation continues to innovate with offerings like Huey AI, a healthcare experience management companion, and various governance solutions for healthcare leaders. These initiatives position NRC as a forward-thinking entity in a rapidly evolving sector, potentially driving future growth.

For investors interested in the healthcare sector, NRC offers a blend of stability, innovative potential, and shareholder returns, making it a stock worth watching for those seeking to diversify their portfolios with a focus on health information services.