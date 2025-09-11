National Research Corporation (NRC) Stock Analysis: A Deep Dive into Its Robust 58% ROE and Dividend Appeal

National Research Corporation (NRC), a healthcare information services leader, stands out in the industry with its remarkable Return on Equity (ROE) of 58.28%. This figure places NRC significantly above many of its peers and highlights its efficient use of shareholder capital to generate profits. For individual investors seeking a company that effectively leverages its equity, NRC presents a compelling case.

The company operates within the healthcare sector, specifically focusing on health information services. Its portfolio offers a variety of subscription-based solutions designed to enhance both patient and employee experiences. With headquarters in Lincoln, Nebraska, NRC was founded in 1981 and has since developed a robust suite of analytics and insights services. These services help healthcare organizations improve critical areas such as patient experience, care transitions, and employee engagement.

Despite experiencing a slight decrease in revenue growth at -2.80%, NRC’s strategic focus remains on delivering high-value insights to healthcare providers, underpinned by its innovative offerings like the Huey AI engine. This AI-driven tool assists healthcare organizations in managing experiences and making informed decisions based on real-time analytics.

Investors might find NRC’s current stock price of $15.89 attractive, considering its 52-week range of $10.13 to $22.86. The stock’s technical indicators show a 50-day moving average of $15.03 and a 200-day moving average of $15.36, with a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 54.19. These figures suggest a stable momentum, with a MACD of 0.22 indicating a positive trend in the stock’s price movement.

A notable highlight for income-focused investors is NRC’s dividend yield of 3.02%. With a payout ratio of 62.34%, the company maintains a balance between rewarding shareholders and retaining capital for future growth initiatives. This dividend yield, combined with the company’s strong ROE, makes NRC an appealing choice for those seeking both income and growth potential.

While the valuation metrics such as P/E, PEG, and Price/Sales ratios are not available, which might deter some analysts from making buy, hold, or sell recommendations, the company’s financial health and strategic positioning in the health information services sector offer a degree of assurance regarding its long-term prospects.

Analyst coverage on NRC is currently lacking, with no buy, hold, or sell ratings. This absence of analyst targets doesn’t diminish the potential for upside, especially for investors who are willing to delve deeper into the qualitative aspects of the company’s offerings and market position.

In an era where data-driven insights are increasingly critical in healthcare, National Research Corporation continues to provide essential tools and analytics that empower healthcare organizations. This focus not only supports its clients’ operational success but also positions NRC as a resilient player in the dynamic landscape of healthcare services. Investors with a long-term perspective might find the combination of NRC’s strong operational metrics and dividend yield a compelling addition to their portfolios.