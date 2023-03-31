National Health Investors, Inc. with 7.11% dividend yield – Consensus ‘Hold’ Rating and 14.6% Potential Upside

National Health Investors, Inc. which can be found using ticker (NHI) have now 5 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 61 and 50 calculating the mean target price we have $57.00. Now with the previous closing price of $49.74 this indicates there is a potential upside of 14.6%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $54.70 and the 200 day MA is $57.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2,244m. Visit the company website at: https://www.nhireit.com

The potential market cap would be $2,571m based on the market consensus.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI’s portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

The company has a dividend yield of 7.11% with the ex dividend date set at 30-3-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 35.03, revenue per share of 6.23 and a 3.36% return on assets.