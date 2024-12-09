Morningstar, Inc. – Consensus ‘none’ rating and 5.0% Upside Potential

Morningstar, Inc. with ticker code (MORN) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘none’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $390.00 and $355.00 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $375.00. Given that the stocks previous close was at $357.07 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 5.0%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $338.88 and the 200 day moving average is $312.24. The market capitalization for the company is 15.35B. The stock price is currently at: $358.02 USD

The potential market cap would be $16,124,359,705 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 47.17, revenue per share of $52.00 and a 7.43% return on assets.

Morningstar, Inc. is a provider of independent investment insights in North America, Europe, Australia and Asia. The Company offers a line of products and services for individual investors, financial advisors, asset managers and owners, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and institutional investors in the debt and private capital markets. It provides data and research insights on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, private capital markets, debt securities and real-time global market data. It also offers investment management services. It operates through its subsidiaries in 32 countries, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, Cayman Islands, Chile, China, Cyprus, Denmark, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Italy, Japan, Jersey, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Romania, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom.