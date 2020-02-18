Mondi CFO Andrew King to be appointed as CEO

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) today announced that Andrew King, Group Chief Financial Officer and a director of Mondi plc, will be appointed as Group Chief Executive Officer with effect from 1 April 2020. Andrew will succeed Peter Oswald who, as announced on 10 January 2020, will be stepping down as CEO and leaving Mondi plc on 31 March 2020.

Commenting, Andrew King, said: “I am excited to accept the role as CEO of Mondi. We have a clear strategic focus, robust business model and many talented and dedicated people. At Mondi’s core is our purpose of contributing to a better world by making innovative, sustainable packaging and paper solutions, with a strategy aimed at creating long-term value for the benefit of all our stakeholders. I look forward to working with the Board and the wider leadership team to continue the successful development of the Group.”

A formal process to recruit Andrew’s successor as CFO will commence immediately and will include external and internal candidates.

David Williams, Chair of Mondi, commented: “I am delighted that someone of Andrew’s calibre has agreed to succeed Peter as CEO. This appointment follows a formal review process, assessing both internal and external candidates, which convinced the Board that he is the right person to lead the Group. During his time with Mondi, Andrew has consistently demonstrated considered and effective leadership. Andrew’s 17 years’ experience with Mondi in various strategy, business development and finance leadership roles will benefit the Group enormously. He has been instrumental in defining the Group’s strategic direction since listing and I am confident he will bring significant insight and leadership to the role of CEO.”