Metal Tiger plc Buy Back own shares

Metal Tiger plc (LON: MTR), the London Stock Exchange AIM listed investor in strategic natural resource opportunities, has announced that it has made (through Arden Partners plc acting as the Company’s broker) the following redemptions pursuant to the share buyback programme announced on 19 December 2019.

Date of purchase 8 January 2020

Number of shares purchased 2,400,000

Highest price paid per share 1.372 pence

Lowest price paid per shares 1.372 pence

Volume weighted average price per share 1.372 pence

Notification of total voting rights in accordance with the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules provision 5.6.1R.

Following the repurchase of the shares set out above, the Company’s issued share capital consists of 1,559,172,297 shares including 12,466,380 shares held in Treasury.

Hence, the figure of 1,546,705,917 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Metal Tiger under the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules. Metal Tiger plc will make further announcements in due course following the completion of any further purchases pursuant to the Programme.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 details of the purchase of its own ordinary shares by the Company, which were all executed through Arden are set out below:

Individual transactions:

Number of shares purchased Transaction price (pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 2,400,000 1.372 16.02.34 LSE