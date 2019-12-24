Metal Tiger Buys back own shares

Metal Tiger plc (LON: MTR), the London Stock Exchange AIM listed investor in strategic natural resource opportunities, announced today that it has made (through Arden Partners plc acting as the Company’s broker) the following redemptions pursuant to the share buyback programme announced on 19 December 2019.

Date of purchase 23 December 2019

Number of shares purchased 1,169,426

Highest price paid per share 1.3786 pence

Lowest price paid per shares 1.3786 pence

Volume weighted average price per share 1.3786 pence

Notification of total voting rights in accordance with the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules provision 5.6.1R.

Following the repurchase of the shares set out above, the Company’s issued share capital consists of 1,559,172,297 shares including 3,169,426 shares held in Treasury.

Hence, the figure of 1,556,002,871 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Metal Tiger under the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules. The Company will make further announcements in due course following the completion of any further purchases pursuant to the Programme.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 details of the purchase of its own ordinary shares by the Company, which were all executed through Arden are set out below:

Individual transactions:

Number of shares purchased Transaction price (pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 1,169,426 1.3786 16.07.34 LSE

Metal Tiger plc is admitted to the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange AIM Market with the trading code MTR and invests in high potential mineral projects with a base, precious and strategic metals focus.

The Company’s target is to deliver a high return for shareholders by investing in significantly undervalued and/or high potential opportunities in the mineral exploration and development sector. Metal Tiger has two investment divisions: Direct Equities and Direct Projects.