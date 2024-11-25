Merck & Co., Inc. Share Price Target ‘$130.85’, now 31.0% Upside Potential

Merck & Co., Inc. which can be found using ticker (MRK) now have 26 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $155.00 and $100.00 calculating the average target share price we see $130.85. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $99.86 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 31.0%. The day 50 moving average is $107.10 and the 200 moving average now moves to $120.33. The market capitalization for the company is 250.89B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $99.18 USD

The potential market cap would be $328,756,157,685 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 20.75, revenue per share of $24.93 and a 10.53% return on assets.

Merck & Co., Inc. is a global healthcare company. The Company offers health solutions through its prescription medicines, including biological therapies, vaccines and animal health products. It operates through two segments: Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products. Its human health pharmaceutical products consist of therapeutic and preventive agents, generally sold by prescription for the treatment of human disorders. The Company sells these human health pharmaceutical products primarily to drug wholesalers and retailers, hospitals, government agencies and managed healthcare providers, such as health maintenance organizations. The Animal Health segment develops, manufactures and markets a range of veterinary pharmaceutical and vaccine products, as well as health management solutions and services for the prevention, treatment and control of disease in all major livestock and companion animal species.