Merck & Co., Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 29.4% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings
Merck & Co., Inc. which can be found using ticker (MRK) now have 25 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $155.00 and $100.00 calculating the mean target price we have $128.73. Given that the stocks previous close was at $99.48 this indicates there is a potential upside of 29.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $100.95 and the 200 moving average now moves to $117.12. The market capitalization for the company is 250.86B. The current share price for the company is: $99.17 USD

The potential market cap would be $324,617,708,584 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 20.75, revenue per share of $24.93 and a 10.53% return on assets.

Merck & Co., Inc. is a global healthcare company. The Company offers health solutions through its prescription medicines, including biological therapies, vaccines and animal health products. It operates through two segments: Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products. Its human health pharmaceutical products consist of therapeutic and preventive agents, generally sold by prescription for the treatment of human disorders. The Company sells these human health pharmaceutical products primarily to drug wholesalers and retailers, hospitals, government agencies and managed healthcare providers, such as health maintenance organizations. The Animal Health segment develops, manufactures and markets a range of veterinary pharmaceutical and vaccine products, as well as health management solutions and services for the prevention, treatment and control of disease in all major livestock and companion animal species.

