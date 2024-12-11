ME Group International PLC 29.5% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

ME Group International PLC with ticker (LON:MEGP) now has a potential upside of 29.5% according to Berenberg Bank.



MEGP.L



Berenberg Bank set a target price of 270 GBX for the company, which when compared to the ME Group International PLC share price of 209 GBX at opening today (11/12/2024) indicates a potential upside of 29.5%. Trading has ranged between 117 (52 week low) and 236 (52 week high) with an average of 446,774 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £798,845,044.



ME Group International plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which operates, sells and services a range of instant-service vending equipment, primarily aimed at the consumer market. The Company has more than 47,500 vending units in operation, focused on four principal areas: Photo.ME, Wash.ME, Print.ME and Feed.ME. Photo.ME provides photobooths and integrated biometric identification solutions. Wash.ME provides unattended laundry services and launderettes. Print.ME provides high-quality digital printing kiosks. Feed.ME provides vending equipment for the food service market. In addition, the Company operates other vending equipment such as children’s rides, amusement machines, and business service equipment. Its segments include Asia Pacific, Continental Europe and United Kingdom & Ireland. Its equipment is located in areas of high footfall such as supermarkets, shopping malls (indoors and outdoors), transport hubs, and administration buildings (City Halls, Police and others).







