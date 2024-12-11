Follow us on:

ME Group International PLC 29.5% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Broker Ratings
ME Group International PLC with ticker (LON:MEGP) now has a potential upside of 29.5% according to Berenberg Bank.

MEGP.L

Berenberg Bank set a target price of 270 GBX for the company, which when compared to the ME Group International PLC share price of 209 GBX at opening today (11/12/2024) indicates a potential upside of 29.5%. Trading has ranged between 117 (52 week low) and 236 (52 week high) with an average of 446,774 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £798,845,044.

ME Group International plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which operates, sells and services a range of instant-service vending equipment, primarily aimed at the consumer market. The Company has more than 47,500 vending units in operation, focused on four principal areas: Photo.ME, Wash.ME, Print.ME and Feed.ME. Photo.ME provides photobooths and integrated biometric identification solutions. Wash.ME provides unattended laundry services and launderettes. Print.ME provides high-quality digital printing kiosks. Feed.ME provides vending equipment for the food service market. In addition, the Company operates other vending equipment such as children’s rides, amusement machines, and business service equipment. Its segments include Asia Pacific, Continental Europe and United Kingdom & Ireland. Its equipment is located in areas of high footfall such as supermarkets, shopping malls (indoors and outdoors), transport hubs, and administration buildings (City Halls, Police and others).



    Latest Company News

    Me Group International

    ME Group International Reports Record Profit and Revenue Growth for FY 2024

    ME Group International plc (LON: MEGP) reports record-breaking profits and growth in FY 2024, driven by its expanding laundry operations.
    Me Group International

    ME Group International signs new partnership agreement with forecourt operator, Motor Fuel Group

    ME Group International PLC partners with Motor Fuel Limited to install up to 300 Wash.ME Revolution laundry machines across MFG's UK sites, enhancing consumer convenience.
    ME Group International PLC 12.9% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

    Me Group International

    ME Group International Plc revenue up 4.6% to £150.4 million

    ME Group International plc (LON:MEGP) reports a robust performance for the six months ending 30 April 2024, with key financials showing significant growth.
    ME Group International PLC 16.3% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

    Me Group International

    ME Group International PLC on track to deliver another year of record performance

    ME Group International plc (LON: MEGP) reports positive trading momentum for H1 2024, with revenue up 4.6% and profit before tax up 10.3%. Read more here.

