MasTec, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$154.43’, now 13.1% Upside Potential

MasTec, Inc. with ticker code (MTZ) have now 14 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $189.00 and $108.00 with the average share target price sitting at $154.43. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $136.56 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 13.1%. The day 50 moving average is $134.91 and the 200 moving average now moves to $112.22. The market cap for the company is 10.95B. Currently the stock stands at: $138.22 USD

The potential market cap would be $12,384,888,910 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 122.32, revenue per share of $156.21 and a 2.37% return on assets.

MasTec, Inc. is an infrastructure construction company. The Company’s segments include Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other. Its Communications segment provides engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure. Its Clean Energy and Infrastructure segment primarily serves energy, utility, government and other end-markets through the installation and construction of power generation facilities, primarily from clean energy and renewable sources. Oil and Gas segment provides engineering, construction and maintenance services for pipelines and processing facilities for the energy and utilities industries. Its Power Delivery segment serves the energy and utility industries through the engineering, construction and maintenance of power transmission and distribution infrastructure, including electrical and gas transmission lines, distribution network systems and substations.