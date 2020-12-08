Market Fallers: Berkeley Group Holdings, easyJet, HSBC Holdings, Rolls-Royce Holding

The share price for Berkeley Group Holdings with EPIC code: LON:BKG has decreased -2.42% or -107 points throughout the session so far. Investors were not positive during the session. The period high has peaked at 4512 and a low of 4274. The total volume of shares exchanged through this period comes to 243,497 while the daily average number of shares exchanged is 473,393. The 52 week high for the share price is 5562 some 1141 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 3041 is a variance of 1380 points. Berkeley Group Holdings now has a 20 SMA at 4798.35 and also a 50 day moving average at 4548.26. The current market capitalisation is £5,398.60m at the time of this report. All share prices mentioned for this stock are traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Berkeley Group Holdings being recorded at Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 2:02:05 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 4314 GBX.

The share price for easyJet ticker code: LON:EZJ has moved down -3.23% or -29 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Market sellers were far from a positive bunch while the stock has been in play. The periods high has already touched 890 dropping as low as 855. The number of shares traded by this point in time totalled 2,468,824 while the average shares exchanged is 5,805,624. The 52 week high is 1570 around 672.8 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 410 is a variance of 487.2 points. easyJet now has a 20 simple moving average of 824.37 and also a 50 day moving average now of 647.97. Market capitalisation is now £3,964.59m at the time of this report. The share price is in Great British pence. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for easyJet being recorded at Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 2:02:18 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 868.2 GBX.

Stock in HSBC Holdings EPIC code: LON:HSBA has declined -3.44% or -14.15 points during today’s session so far. Sellers have not remained optimistic while the stock has been in play. The periods high has already touched 403.25 and hitting a low of 395.9. Volume total for shares traded during this period was 11,020,838 with the daily average number around 40,508,760. The 52 week high is 602.9 around 191.35 points in difference on the previous days close and a 52 week low being 281.5 a difference of some 130.05 points. HSBC Holdings now has a 20 SMA of 398.26 and a 50 day moving average of 351.94. The market capitalisation is now £80,943.39m at the time of this report. The stock is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for HSBC Holdings being recorded at Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 2:02:20 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 397.4 GBX.

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holding with ticker code: LON:RR has slid -3.21% or -4.2 points during today’s session so far. Market sellers were far from a positive bunch during this period. The high for the period has peaked at 130.4 while the low for the session was 125.1. Volume total for shares traded during this period was 23,191,951 with the daily average traded share volume around 97,691,302. A 52 week high for the stock is 249.14 about 118.29 points different to the previous business close and a 52 week low sitting at 34.59 a difference of some 96.26 points. Rolls-Royce Holding now has a 20 moving average of 114.04 and now its 50 day moving average now of 89.95. Market capitalisation for the company is £10,597.56m at the time of this report. All share prices mentioned for this stock are traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Rolls-Royce Holding being recorded at Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 2:02:13 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 126.65 GBX.