Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Man Group PLC 30.6% potential upside indicated by Canaccord Genuity

Broker Ratings
[shareaholic app="share_buttons" id_name="post_below_content"]

Man Group PLC with ticker (LON:EMG) now has a potential upside of 30.6% according to Canaccord Genuity.

EMG.L

Canaccord Genuity set a target price of 272 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Man Group PLC share price of 208 GBX at opening today (20/12/2024) indicates a potential upside of 30.6%. Trading has ranged between 197 (52 week low) and 279 (52 week high) with an average of 2,002,157 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £2,489,570,720.

Man Group plc is a United Kingdom-based technology-empowered active investment management company. The Company is focused on delivering performance and client portfolio solutions by deploying the latest technology across its business. It provides long-only, alternative and private market products on a single and multi-manager basis. It develops bespoke solutions and fund of hedge fund services which utilize the Company’s advanced technology, infrastructure and expertise. Its technology platform facilitates alpha generation, portfolio management, trade execution, operations, compliance, risk management and accounting, as well as providing firm-wide end user collaboration tools. Its platform is built to handle scale, complexity and customization. The Company offers its investors tailored investment programs, illustrating its commitment. The Company operates its investment management businesses through its investment managers, namely Man AHL, Man Numeric, Man GLG, Man GPM and Man Varagon.



Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Telegram
WhatsApp
Pocket
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    Man Group PLC 28.3% potential upside indicated by Canaccord Genuity

    Broker Ratings

    Man Group PLC 30.2% potential upside indicated by Deutsche

    Broker Ratings

    Man Group PLC 39.9% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

    Broker Ratings

    Man Group PLC 30.5% potential upside indicated by Deutsche

    Broker Ratings

    Man Group PLC 25.5% potential upside indicated by Deutsche

    Broker Ratings

    Man Group PLC 13.2% potential upside indicated by Numis

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2024 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.