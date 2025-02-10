Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

M P Evans Group PLC 29.6% potential upside indicated by Canaccord Genuity

Broker Ratings

M P Evans Group PLC with ticker (LON:MPE) now has a potential upside of 29.6% according to Canaccord Genuity.

MPE.L

Canaccord Genuity set a target price of 1,400 GBX for the company, which when compared to the M P Evans Group PLC share price of 1,080 GBX at opening today (10/02/2025) indicates a potential upside of 29.6%. Trading has ranged between 734 (52 week low) and 1,085 (52 week high) with an average of 78,989 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £553,183,446.

M.P. Evans Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based company, which is a producer of sustainable Indonesian palm oil. The Company’s segments are distinguished by location and product: Indonesian oil-palm plantation products in Indonesia and Malaysian property development. The Company’s plantations are spread across five Indonesian provinces: North Sumatra, South Sumatra, Aceh, Bangka-Belitung, and East Kalimantan. It owns approximately 51,300 hectares of sustainable oil palm in Indonesia and manages 15,900 hectares on behalf of its scheme smallholders. It also owns six palm-oil mills. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiaries include M.P. Evans & Co. Limited, Sungkai Holdings Limited, PT Prima Mitrajaya Mandiri, PT Gunung Pelawan Lestari, PT Bilah Plantindo, PT Evans Lestari, PT Simpang Kiri Plantation Indonesia, and others.



Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    M P Evans Group PLC 32.7% potential upside indicated by Canaccord Genuity

    Broker Ratings

    M P Evans Group PLC 32.7% potential upside indicated by Canaccord Genuity

    Broker Ratings

    M P Evans Group PLC 26.3% potential upside indicated by Canaccord Genuity

    M. P. Evans Group

    M. P. Evans Group proposes increased total dividend of 45p per share

    M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE) trading update ahead of AGM in London. Details on crop, production, sales, acquisition, and sustainability.
    Broker Ratings

    M.P. Evans Group PLC 7.9% potential upside indicated by Peel Hunt Limited

    Broker Ratings

    M.P. Evans Group PLC 8.8% potential upside indicated by Peel Hunt Limited

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.