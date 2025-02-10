M P Evans Group PLC 29.6% potential upside indicated by Canaccord Genuity

M P Evans Group PLC with ticker (LON:MPE) now has a potential upside of 29.6% according to Canaccord Genuity.



MPE.L



Canaccord Genuity set a target price of 1,400 GBX for the company, which when compared to the M P Evans Group PLC share price of 1,080 GBX at opening today (10/02/2025) indicates a potential upside of 29.6%. Trading has ranged between 734 (52 week low) and 1,085 (52 week high) with an average of 78,989 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £553,183,446.



M.P. Evans Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based company, which is a producer of sustainable Indonesian palm oil. The Company’s segments are distinguished by location and product: Indonesian oil-palm plantation products in Indonesia and Malaysian property development. The Company’s plantations are spread across five Indonesian provinces: North Sumatra, South Sumatra, Aceh, Bangka-Belitung, and East Kalimantan. It owns approximately 51,300 hectares of sustainable oil palm in Indonesia and manages 15,900 hectares on behalf of its scheme smallholders. It also owns six palm-oil mills. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiaries include M.P. Evans & Co. Limited, Sungkai Holdings Limited, PT Prima Mitrajaya Mandiri, PT Gunung Pelawan Lestari, PT Bilah Plantindo, PT Evans Lestari, PT Simpang Kiri Plantation Indonesia, and others.







