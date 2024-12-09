Lear Corporation – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 28.8% Upside Potential

Lear Corporation which can be found using ticker (LEA) now have 12 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $174.00 and $101.00 calculating the mean target price we have $128.92. Given that the stocks previous close was at $100.10 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 28.8%. The 50 day MA is $101.04 and the 200 day moving average is $118.42. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 5.43B. The stock price is currently at: $99.84 USD

The potential market cap would be $6,987,303,007 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 10.5, revenue per share of $410.53 and a 4.42% return on assets.

Lear Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of automotive seating and electrical distribution systems and related components. The Company’s segments include Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, development, engineering and manufacturing of complete seat systems, seat subsystems and key seat components. The E-Systems segment consists of the design, development, engineering and manufacturing of complete electrical distribution and connection systems, and electronic systems. It also offers software that includes cybersecurity, advanced vehicle positioning for automated and autonomous driving applications and full capabilities in both dedicated short-range communication and cellular protocols for vehicle connectivity. Its software offerings include embedded control software and cloud and mobile device-based software and services. It is also a supplier of industry 4.0 technologies and automated testing equipment in the production of automotive seats.