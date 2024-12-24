Landstar System, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$170.40’, now -1.3% Downside Potential

Landstar System, Inc. which can be found using ticker (LSTR) have now 13 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $186.00 and $143.00 suggesting an average analyst share price target price of $170.40. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $172.64 this would indicate that there is a downside of -1.3%. The day 50 moving average is $183.83 and the 200 day moving average is $183.03. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 6.17B. The stock price is currently at: $174.51 USD

The potential market cap would be $6,085,675,728 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 29.93, revenue per share of $135.42 and a 9.13% return on assets.

Landstar System, Inc. (Landstar) is an asset-light provider of integrated transportation management solutions. The Company operates through two operating segments: the transportation logistics segment and the insurance segment. The transportation logistics segment provides a range of integrated transportation management solutions. Transportation services offered by the Company include truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, the United States-Canada and the United States-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo and customs brokerage. The Company’s insurance segment consists of Signature Insurance Company (Signature), a wholly owned offshore insurance subsidiary, and Risk Management Claim Services, Inc. The insurance segment offers risk and claims management services to certain of Landstar’s operating subsidiaries.