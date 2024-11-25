KBR, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$76.70’, now 27.3% Upside Potential

KBR, Inc. which can be found using ticker (KBR) now have 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘strong_buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $84.00 and $70.00 and has a mean share price target at $76.70. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $60.23 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 27.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of $66.22 and the 200 day MA is $64.35. The company has a market cap of 8.23B. The current share price for the company is: $61.76 USD

The potential market cap would be $10,479,267,446 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 26.17, revenue per share of $55.06 and a 5.33% return on assets.

KBR, Inc. is engaged in delivering science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. The Company’s segments include Government Solutions, Sustainable Technology Solutions and Other. The Government Solutions business segment provides full life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, United Kingdom and Australia. It also provides a broad range of professional advisory services. Sustainable Technology Solutions includes components of energy solutions, technology solutions, and non-strategic business. It also provides synergistic advisory and consulting practice focused on energy transition and net-zero carbon emission consulting, high-end engineering, design and professional services offerings, as well as technology-led industrial solutions built on its KBR INSITE platform. Its Other segment includes corporate and other.