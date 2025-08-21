Judges Scientific to host half-year results investor webinar

Judges Scientific Plc (LON:JDG), the group focused on acquiring and developing companies in the scientific instrument sector, is hosting a webinar available to all existing and potential shareholders, covering the six months ended 30 June 2025, on 18 September at 4:30pm UK time.

The presentation will be given by David Cicurel, Chief Executive Officer, Brad Ormsby, Chief Financial Officer, Tim Prestidge, Group Business Development Director, and Ian Wilcock, Group Commercial Director.

Questions can be submitted at any time during the live presentation.

A recording of the presentation will be made available on the Company’s website following the conclusion of the investor presentation.

Investors can register for the webinar here: https://www.engageinvestor.com/event/689f3125594f838508729602

