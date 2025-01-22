Johnson & Johnson – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 16.5% Upside Potential

Johnson & Johnson which can be found using ticker (JNJ) now have 22 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $190.00 and $155.00 calculating the mean target price we have $171.29. Given that the stocks previous close was at $147.03 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 16.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of $149.13 and the 200 day moving average is $153.77. The company has a market cap of 356.69B. The current share price for the company is: $148.15 USD

The potential market cap would be $415,549,274,205 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 24.53, revenue per share of $36.43 and a 8.4% return on assets.

Johnson & Johnson is a diversified healthcare products company. The Company is engaged in the research and development, manufacture and sale of a range of products in the healthcare field. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical and MedTech. Its primary focus is products related to human health and well-being. The Consumer Health segment includes a range of products that is focused on personal healthcare used in the skin health/beauty, over-the-counter medicines, baby care, oral care, women’s health and wound care markets. The Pharmaceutical segment is focused on six therapeutic areas: Immunology, Infectious Diseases, Neuroscience, Oncology, Cardiovascular and Metabolism and Pulmonary Hypertension. The MedTech segment includes a range of products used in the interventional solutions, orthopaedics, surgery, and vision fields. Its geographic area includes the United States, Europe, Western Hemisphere (excluding the United States), and Africa, Asia and Pacific.