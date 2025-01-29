ITV plc 58.1% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Follow us on:

ITV plc with ticker (LON:ITV) now has a potential upside of 58.1% according to JP Morgan Cazenove.

JP Morgan Cazenove set a target price of 115 GBX for the company, which when compared to the ITV plc share price of 73 GBX at opening today (29/01/2025) indicates a potential upside of 58.1%. Trading has ranged between 55 (52 week low) and 89 (52 week high) with an average of 8,595,913 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £2,689,756,820.

ITV plc is a vertically integrated producer, broadcaster and streamer, consisting of ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment (M&E). The Company operates through two segments: ITV Studios and M&E. ITV Studios is a global production business which creates, owns and distributes high-quality scripted and unscripted content for broadcasters and platform owners in the United Kingdom and internationally. ITV Studios is a creator, owner and distributor of content operating in 13 countries and across 60 labels; diversified by genre, geography and customer in the key markets around the world. Through M&E, the Company distributes content across its ad-funded linear channels and on ITVX, its free ad-supported streaming platform. M&E is an advertising-funded television business suited to British audiences. M&E is a family of free-to-air commercial channels in the United Kingdom, with programming delivered across multiple platforms.



