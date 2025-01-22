Invesco Ltd. – Consensus ‘hold’ rating and 8.3% Upside Potential

Invesco Ltd. which can be found using ticker (IVZ) now have 16 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $20.00 and $17.00 calculating the mean target price we have $18.63. Now with the previous closing price of $17.20 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 8.3%. The day 50 moving average is $17.66 and the 200 moving average now moves to $16.57. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 7.87B. The current share price for the company is: $17.50 USD

The potential market cap would be $8,516,822,813 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of -, revenue per share of $12.92 and a 1.91% return on assets.

Invesco Ltd. (Invesco) is an independent investment management firm. Invesco serves the retail and institutional markets within the investment management industry in the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific in approximately 110 countries. The Company offers a range of investment strategies across asset classes, investment styles, and geographies. The Company’s asset classes include equity, fixed income, balanced, alternatives and money market. The Company’s retail assets under management include mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), separately managed accounts (SMAs), individual savings accounts, investment companies with variable capital (ICVC), investment trusts, open-end mutual funds, unit investment trusts (UIT), and variable insurance funds. Invesco’s client base includes public and private entities, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions and sovereign wealth funds.