Intuitive Surgical, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$632.53’, now 7.0% Upside Potential

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. with ticker code (ISRG) have now 28 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $711.00 and $350.00 and has a mean share price target at $632.53. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $591.01 this indicates there is a potential upside of 7.0%. The 50 day MA is $564.76 and the 200 day moving average is $492.88. The market cap for the company is 199.17B. The stock price is currently at: $558.44 USD

The potential market cap would be $213,161,464,470 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 86.71, revenue per share of $23.51 and a 8.67% return on assets.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets the da Vinci surgical system and the Ion endoluminal system. The Company’s products and related services enable physicians and healthcare providers to access minimally invasive care. The systems consist of a surgeon console or consoles, a patient-side cart, a vision system, and instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci products consist of five categories, such as da Vinci surgical systems, da Vinci instruments and accessories, da Vinci Stapling, da Vinci Energy, and da Vinci Vision, including Firefly Fluorescence imaging systems and da Vinci Endoscopes. It also provides a suite of systems, learning, and services offerings. Its Ion endoluminal system extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures, enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung. Its services include readiness support, maintenance support, perioperative consulting, customer hospital analytics, and market consulting optimization.