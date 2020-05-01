Don't Miss
International Consolidated Airlines Group Iberia and Vueling sign syndicated financing agreements

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) today announced that IBERIA LÍNEAS AÉREAS DE ESPAÑA S.A. OPERADORA, SOCIEDAD UNIPERSONAL and VUELING AIRLINES, S.A. have signed syndicated financing agreements for €750 million and €260 million respectively. 

The banks involved in the syndicated agreement will ask the Instituto de Crédito Oficial (ICO) to grant guarantees for these loans and the financing is conditional on those guarantees being made available. The arrangement is within the legal framework set up by the Spanish government to mitigate the economic impact of COVID-19.

The financing arrangements have a five-year term, amortising from 30 April 2023, but are repayable at any time on notice from Iberia or Vueling respectively. They contain a number of non-financial covenants to protect the position of the banks, including restrictions on the upstream of cash to the rest of the International Consolidated Airlines Group companies.

