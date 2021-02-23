InterContinental Hotel Group appoints two new Independent Non-Executive Directors

InterContinental Hotels Group plc (LON:IHG) has announced:

– The appointments of Daniela Barone Soares and Richard Anderson to its Board as Independent Non-Executive Directors, effective 1 March 2021.

– The retirement from its Board of Anne Busquet, Non-Executive Director, effective at IHG’s 2021 Annual General Meeting.

These changes reflect IHG’s ongoing commitment to succession planning and ensuring a diverse Board composition that reflects our stakeholders and the communities in which we operate, and to bring together the best range of talent, skills and relevant experience.

Appointment of Daniela Barone Soares

Daniela is currently Chief Executive Officer of Snowball Impact Management Ltd. and a Designated Member of Snowball Impact Investments GP LLP, a diversified investment fund focused on generating financial returns with a positive social and environmental impact. Daniela is also an Independent Non-Executive Director at FTSE 100 company Halma plc.

Daniela was formerly Chief Executive Officer of financial advisory and strategic consultancy, Granito Group. Prior to this, she was Chief Executive Officer at Impetus, a private equity foundation that works with charities to transform the lives of disadvantaged young people. She has served on various commercial and non-profit boards and advisory boards, including Evora S.A. in Brazil and the UK National Advisory Board to the G8 Social Impact Investment Taskforce. She also spent nearly 15 years combined in roles at Save the Children, BancBoston Capital, Citibank and Goldman Sachs.

Patrick Cescau, Non-Executive Chair, IHG, commented: “Daniela brings to IHG a strong record of driving performance and financial returns that deliver positive social and environmental impacts. This clear commitment to ESG responsibilities, alongside a wealth of knowledge about the role of technology in driving change and 15 years of board level experience, will make Daniela a valuable addition to the IHG Board.”

Daniela will serve on the Remuneration and Responsible Business Committees of the IHG Board.

Pursuant to LR 9.6.13R, Daniela is an Independent Non-Executive Director at Halma plc.

Appointment of Richard Anderson

Richard is the former Chief Executive Officer of US railroad company Amtrak. He previously spent more than 25 years in the aviation industry, last holding the position of Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors at Delta Air Lines having formerly been Chief Executive Officer. Prior to this, he was President of UnitedHealth Group Commercial Markets. Richard has also served as Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer at Northwest Airlines and held senior roles at Continental Airlines. He is currently a director of Cargill Inc. and is on the Board of Directors at Genesis Park Acquisition Corp., and Medtronic Inc.

Patrick Cescau, Non-Executive Chair, IHG, commented: “Richard has extensive experience of building and leading strong businesses that provide high-quality experiences for customers, and in-depth knowledge of the travel landscape both globally and in the US. This expertise and Richard’s significant board level experience will make him a valuable addition to the IHG Board.”

Richard will serve on the Remuneration and Audit Committees of the IHG Board.

Pursuant to LR 9.6.13R, Richard is on the Board of Directors at Genesis Park Acquisition Corp., and Medtronic Inc., and served on the Board of Directors of Delta Air Lines Inc, from 2007 to 2016.

Retirement of Anne Busquet