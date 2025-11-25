Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Indivior PLC (INDV) Investor Outlook: Buy Ratings and 11.32% Potential Upside Highlight Growth Opportunities

Broker Ratings

Indivior PLC (INDV) stands as a significant player in the healthcare sector, specifically within the specialty and generic drug manufacturing industry. Its market capitalization of $4.12 billion reflects its stature as a robust entity focused on developing prescription drugs for opioid dependence and related disorders. Headquartered in North Chesterfield, Virginia, Indivior operates across several key international markets, including the United States, Europe, Canada, and Australia.

Currently trading at $32.98, Indivior’s stock has seen a remarkable journey over the past year, with its 52-week range spanning from $8.25 to its current peak. This impressive upward trajectory underscores the company’s recent success and investors’ growing confidence in its strategic initiatives. The stock’s price change, albeit modest at 0.23 (0.01%), is indicative of steady investor interest and market stability.

From a valuation perspective, Indivior’s forward P/E ratio of 12.00 suggests a relatively attractive valuation compared to industry peers, especially given the company’s solid revenue growth of 2.3% and a noteworthy EPS of 0.98. While certain metrics such as the trailing P/E ratio and PEG ratio are not available, the available data paints a picture of a company with a strong growth outlook.

A key highlight for investors is Indivior’s robust free cash flow, totaling $153.1 million, which provides the company with ample financial flexibility to invest in future growth initiatives and potential acquisitions. Despite the absence of a dividend yield, the company’s zero payout ratio indicates that Indivior is reinvesting earnings to fuel further expansion and innovation.

Analysts are optimistic about Indivior’s prospects, with the stock receiving seven buy ratings and no hold or sell ratings. This consensus reflects a strong vote of confidence in the company’s strategic direction and operational capabilities. The target price range for INDV is between $28.00 and $41.00, with an average target price of $36.71. This implies a potential upside of 11.32%, making Indivior an attractive option for growth-focused investors.

Technical indicators provide additional insight into Indivior’s current momentum. The stock’s RSI of 77.93 suggests it is entering overbought territory, which could signal a potential pullback or consolidation phase. However, the MACD and signal line values, at 1.76 and 1.74 respectively, indicate positive momentum, aligning with the stock’s recent upward trend above both the 50-day ($26.56) and 200-day ($17.35) moving averages.

Indivior’s product lineup, including SUBLOCADE and SUBOXONE, has been pivotal in addressing the widespread opioid crisis, offering innovative treatment options. Moreover, its pipeline, featuring promising candidates like INDV-2000 and INDV-6001, highlights its commitment to expanding its therapeutic portfolio in collaboration with partners like Alar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

For investors seeking exposure to a company with a focused mission, solid financial footing, and substantial growth potential, Indivior PLC presents a compelling case. As it continues to navigate the challenges and opportunities within the opioid treatment market, Indivior’s strategic initiatives and innovative pipeline are set to drive further value creation.

Share on:

Latest Company News

Indivior plc

Indivior Plc to participate in investor events in Minneapolis and New York

Learn about upcoming investor events with Indivior PLC, including the 21st Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference and Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference.
Indivior plc

Indivior concludes multi-district antitrust litigation

Indivior PLC

Indivior PLC to Participate in Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference

Indivior PLC

Indivior PLC Presents RECOVER Study Data at ASAM 2019

Indivior PLC

Indivior PLC Launch of PERSERISTM (risperidone) for the Treatment of Schizophrenia in Adults

Indivior PLC

Indivior PLC Launches SUBOXONE Film Authorized Generic

    Latest interviews

    View all interviews 

    Company Presentations

    View all Company Presentations

    BrokersTalk

    View all Broker Talk

    FTSE 100 News

    Search

    Search

    Green News

    View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

    Q&A's

    View all Question and Answers

    Funds

    View all Funds, Market Insights and news

    UK Broker Ratings

    Hardman & Co

    Don't Miss Our News Alerts

    Subscribe Free

    Find us on:

    Linkedin Facebook

    Follow us on Social Media:

    Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple