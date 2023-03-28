Impinj, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.7% Upside

Impinj, Inc. which can be found using ticker (PI) now have 7 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 155 and 135 calculating the average target price we see $142.29. Given that the stocks previous close was at $128.53 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 10.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $129.31 and the 200 day moving average is $100.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3,390m. Visit the company website at: https://www.impinj.com

The potential market cap would be $3,753m based on the market consensus.

Impinj, Inc. operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item. Its platform also consists of systems products that comprise reader ICs, readers, and gateways to wirelessly provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs on host items, as well as to read, write, authenticate, and engage the endpoint ICs on those items; and software and algorithms that enables its partners to deliver use cases, such as retail self-checkout and loss prevention, and warehouse pallet and package tracking to end-users. The company primarily serves retail, supply chain and logistics, aviation, automotive, healthcare, industrial and manufacturing, sports, consumer experience, food, datacenter, travel, banking, and linen and uniform tracking sectors through distributors, system integrators, value-added resellers, and software solution partners. Impinj, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.