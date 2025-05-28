Ilika secures £3.3m to supercharge solid-state battery growth

Ilika plc (LON:IKA) is a pioneer in solid state battery technology enabling solutions for applications in Industrial IoT, MedTech, Electric Vehicles and Consumer Electronics.Ilika, a Hampshire-based pioneer in solid-state battery technology, has successfully raised £3.3 million through the placing of almost 10 million new shares. This significant capital injection underscores investor confidence in Ilika’s cutting-edge advancements in battery technology. The company also plans to launch a retail offer to raise an additional £0.5 million, further bolstering its financial position.

The £3.3 million raised will enable Ilika to accelerate the development and commercialisation of its solid-state battery technology. Solid-state batteries are considered the next frontier in energy storage, offering higher energy density, improved safety, and longer lifespan compared to traditional lithium-ion batteries. Ilika’s innovative approach positions it at the forefront of this transformative shift in battery technology.

The planned £0.5 million retail offer demonstrates Ilika’s commitment to inclusive growth, allowing retail investors to participate in the company’s journey. This approach not only diversifies the investor base but also fosters a broader community of stakeholders invested in the company’s success.

Ilika’s solid-state battery technology has the potential to revolutionise various sectors, including electric vehicles, consumer electronics, and renewable energy storage. The company’s focus on innovation and sustainability aligns with global trends towards cleaner and more efficient energy solutions.

Ilika’s recent fundraising efforts mark a significant milestone in its mission to lead the solid-state battery revolution. The company’s pioneering technology and strategic growth initiatives position it as a compelling opportunity for investors seeking exposure to the future of energy storage.

Ilika plc (LON:IKA) is a pioneer in solid state battery technology enabling solutions for applications in Industrial IoT, MedTech, Electric Vehicles and Consumer Electronics.