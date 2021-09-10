Twitter
Ilika begins trading on the OTCQX Best Market in the U.S.

Ilika plc

Ilika plc (LON:IKA), a pioneer in solid-state battery technology, is pleased to announce that trading in the Company’s ordinary shares will begin today on the OTCQX Best Market, in the United States, under the ticker symbol “ILIKF”. Ilika has upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Trading on OTCQX is an important step for Ilika, in addition to the AIM listing it gives the business exposure to a wider audience of potential investors by easing cross-border trading for our US investors. By trading on the premium OTCQX, Ilika’s shares will be available to US investors during US working hours and priced in US dollars and has the potential to increase liquidity in Ilika’s shares on AIM. Ilika’s shares will continue to trade on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market under the symbol “IKA”.

Graeme Purdy, Ilika plc CEO commented, “We are very pleased to be graduating to the OTCQX Market. This will provide our valued US investors with greater liquidity and execution services through OTCQX. It will also help us to build our visibility among US investors.”

