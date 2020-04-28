Don't Miss
Home » News » FTSE 100 » HSBC Holdings: Audio webcast presentation and conference call today following 1Q20 earnings release
HSBC Holdings plc

HSBC Holdings: Audio webcast presentation and conference call today following 1Q20 earnings release

HSBC Holdings PLC (LON:HSBA) will today be holding an audio webcast presentation and conference call for investors and analysts. The speaker will be Noel Quinn, Group Chief Executive and Ewen Stevenson, Group Chief Financial Officer.

A copy of the presentation to investors and analysts is attached and is also available to view and download at https://www.hsbc.com/investors/results-and-announcements/all-reporting/group’.

Full details of how to access the conference call appear below and details of how to access the webcast can also be found at www.hsbc.com/investors/results-and-announcements.

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated PDF document.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/0456L_1-2020-4-27.pdf

Time: 7.30am (London); 2.30pm (Hong Kong); and 2.30am (New York).

Conference call access numbers:

Restrictions may exist when accessing freephone/toll-free numbers using a mobile telephone.

Passcode: HSBC

 Toll-freeToll
UK0808 238 1616 
US1 866 551 9263 
Hong Kong800 967 131 
International +44 207 192 8727

Replay access details from 28 April 2020 11.45 BST – 28 May 2020 11:45 BST

Passcode: 5988933

 Toll-freeToll
UK08082380667 
US1 866 331 1332 
Hong Kong58085596 
International 44 0333 300 9785

Note to editors:

HSBC Holdings plc, the parent company of the HSBC Group, is headquartered in London. HSBC serves customers worldwide from offices in 64 countries and territories in our geographical regions: Europe, Asia, North America, Latin America, and Middle East and North Africa. With assets of US$2,918bn at 31 March 2020, HSBC is one of the world’s largest banking and financial services organisations.

Click here to be notified of future articles like this

 or set a free stock price alert for your favorite stocks

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn

You can read the full archive by clicking the EPIC code.

© 2020 - DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.