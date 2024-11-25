Hochschild Mining Plc 37.8% potential upside indicated by Canaccord Genuity

Hochschild Mining Plc with ticker (LON:HOC) now has a potential upside of 37.8% according to Canaccord Genuity.



Canaccord Genuity set a target price of 310 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Hochschild Mining Plc share price of 225 GBX at opening today (25/11/2024) indicates a potential upside of 37.8%. Trading has ranged between 85 (52 week low) and 252 (52 week high) with an average of 1,867,613 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,113,527,936.



Hochschild Mining PLC is a United Kingdom-based precious metals company. The Company is focused on the exploration, mining, processing and sale of gold and silver. The Company’s principal business is the mining, processing and sale of gold and silver. The Company has one operating mine (Inmaculada) located in southern Peru, one operating mine (San Jose) located in Argentina, and one operating mine (Mara Rosa) located in Brazil. Its segments include Inmaculada, San Jose, Mara Rosa, Exploration, and Others. It also has a portfolio of projects located across Peru, Argentina, Brazil and Chile at various stages of development. The 100% owned Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation is located in the region of Ayacucho in southern Peru. The San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina, in the province of Santa Cruz, 1,750 kilometers (km) southwest of Buenos Aires. The Mara Rosa gold mine is located in Brazil, in the province of Goias, 320 km northwest of Brasilia.







