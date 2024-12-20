Helical PLC 50.2% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Helical PLC with ticker (LON:HLCL) now has a potential upside of 50.2% according to Berenberg Bank.



HLCL.L



Berenberg Bank set a target price of 270 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Helical PLC share price of 180 GBX at opening today (20/12/2024) indicates a potential upside of 50.2%. Trading has ranged between 178 (52 week low) and 259 (52 week high) with an average of 146,243 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £220,805,629.



Helical PLC is a United Kingdom-based property investment and development company, which specializes in developing and owning office buildings in Central London. The Company’s segments include Investment properties and Development properties. The Investment properties segment, which is owned or leased by the Company for long-term income and for capital appreciation. The Development properties segment includes sites, developments in the course of construction, completed developments available for sale, and pre-sold developments. Its portfolio includes The JJ Mack Building, The Bower, 100 New Bridge Street, The Loom, 10 King William Street, Paddington, Southwark and The Power House. The Power House contains a 35 space car park and 19 residential apartments. Paddington Over Station Development is located in West London. 100 New Bridge Street covers an area of approximately 194,000 square feet. The Bower is a mixed-use building adjacent to Old Street Roundabout and has over 3.12 acres.







