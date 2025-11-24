Follow us on:

HealthEquity, Inc. (HQY) Stock Analysis: Analyst Consensus Reveals 18% Potential Upside

Broker Ratings

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY) stands out as a compelling investment opportunity within the healthcare sector, specifically in the health information services industry. With a significant market capitalization of $8.81 billion, HealthEquity has carved a niche in providing technology-enabled service platforms that cater to consumers and employers across the United States. From health savings accounts to online-only automated investment advisory services, HealthEquity’s comprehensive suite of offerings is designed to streamline healthcare and financial management for its clients.

Currently trading at $101.91, HealthEquity’s stock has seen a modest price change of 0.01% recently. However, its 52-week price range of $76.77 to $114.51 suggests significant volatility and potential for growth. With a forward P/E ratio of 22.66, the company’s valuation metrics indicate that investors are optimistic about its future earnings potential, although some traditional metrics like P/E (trailing) and PEG are not applicable, possibly due to the company’s reinvestment strategy or growth phase.

HealthEquity’s revenue growth of 8.60% is a testament to its robust business model and effective market penetration. The company has reported earnings per share (EPS) of 1.65 and a return on equity (ROE) of 6.78%, highlighting its ability to generate profits from its investments. Moreover, a free cash flow of approximately $288 million underscores its strong liquidity position, providing flexibility to fund future growth initiatives or potential acquisitions.

Despite not offering dividends, as evidenced by a payout ratio of 0.00%, HealthEquity has garnered substantial interest from analysts. Out of the available ratings, 13 are buy recommendations, complemented by 2 holds, and no sell ratings. This consensus signals confidence in the stock’s upward trajectory, with an average target price of $120.33. The potential upside of 18.08% presents a promising opportunity for investors seeking capital appreciation.

Technical indicators further validate the bullish sentiment around HQY. The stock’s 50-day and 200-day moving averages stand at $94.96 and $95.80, respectively, which are below the current price, indicating positive momentum. Additionally, with an RSI of 24.56, the stock appears to be in oversold territory, suggesting the possibility of a price rebound.

HealthEquity, headquartered in Draper, Utah, continues to deliver value through its network of health plans, benefits administrators, brokers, consultants, and retirement plan record-keepers. As the healthcare landscape evolves, HealthEquity is well-positioned to capitalize on the increasing demand for integrated health and financial solutions.

For investors looking to tap into the growth of healthcare technology services, HealthEquity offers a compelling case. With its solid financial metrics, favorable analyst ratings, and potential for significant upside, HQY is a stock to watch in the health information services arena.

