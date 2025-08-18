Follow us on:

HealthEquity, Inc. (HQY) Investor Outlook: Analyst Ratings Signal 35.80% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY) stands as a prominent player in the healthcare sector, specifically within the health information services industry. With a substantial market capitalization of $7.77 billion, the company is well-positioned to leverage its innovative technology-enabled services platform aimed at consumers and employers throughout the United States. HealthEquity’s portfolio includes health savings accounts (HSAs), investment platforms, and a suite of flexible spending and health reimbursement accounts, among other services.

A noteworthy aspect for investors is the company’s stock performance. Currently priced at $89.89, HealthEquity has experienced a modest price change of 0.03%, reflecting its resilience in the volatile market. The stock’s 52-week range between $73.94 and $114.51 further highlights its potential for growth. However, what truly stands out is the analyst consensus, which projects an average target price of $122.07, suggesting a compelling upside potential of 35.80%.

From a valuation perspective, HealthEquity’s forward P/E ratio stands at 20.36, which provides a glimpse into the company’s future earnings potential relative to its current price. This metric, coupled with a robust revenue growth rate of 15.00%, underscores the company’s capacity to expand its financial footprint. Despite the absence of trailing P/E and PEG ratios, the company’s ability to generate a positive EPS of 1.37 and maintain a return on equity of 5.77% is a testament to its operational efficiency.

HealthEquity’s financial health is further bolstered by a free cash flow of $96.004 million, indicating solid liquidity and the potential for reinvestment into growth initiatives. The company’s lack of dividend yield and a payout ratio of 0.00% suggest a focus on capital retention and reinvestment, aligning with its growth-oriented strategy.

The technical indicators present a mixed but promising outlook. The stock’s 50-day moving average of $98.93 and a 200-day moving average of $97.74 suggest a slight downward trend, yet the RSI (14) of 51.36 indicates that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold. The MACD and signal line readings are modestly negative, suggesting a cautious approach in the short term.

Analyst ratings further reinforce HealthEquity’s growth narrative, with 13 buy ratings and only one hold rating, and no sell recommendations. The target price range of $104.00 to $130.00 reflects strong confidence in the company’s strategic direction and market positioning.

HealthEquity, based in Draper, Utah, has been serving its clients since its incorporation in 2002. It continues to expand its reach through a direct sales force and a robust network of health plans, benefits administrators, and brokers. For investors looking at the healthcare sector, HealthEquity presents a viable opportunity, underscored by its innovative offerings and the potential for significant stock appreciation.

