Hasbro, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$78.25’, now 16.7% Upside Potential

Hasbro, Inc. with ticker code (HAS) now have 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $84.00 and $64.00 and has a mean share price target at $78.25. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $67.05 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 16.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of $59.11 and the 200 day moving average is $63.10. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 9.44B. The current share price for the company is: $67.66 USD

The potential market cap would be $11,014,830,108 based on the market consensus.

The company has a dividend yield of 2.19%. Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 24.6, revenue per share of $29.67 and a 7.06% return on assets.

