Halma Plc CFO Steve Gunning to retire, Carole Cran appointed as CFO Designate

Halma plc (LON:HLMA), the global group of life-saving technology companies focused on growing a safer, cleaner, healthier future for everyone, every day, has announced that Steve Gunning, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), has informed the Board of his decision to retire from Halma. Steve will continue as CFO of Halma until 31 March 2025.

In line with the Group’s succession plans, Carole Cran is appointed CFO Designate with immediate effect and will succeed Steve on 1 April 2025. Carole has been an independent non-executive director of Halma and Chair of the Audit Committee since 2016 and was most recently CFO of Forth Ports Limited. Prior to this, she was CFO of Aggreko plc, having held a number of senior finance positions within the business before becoming CFO in 2014.

Sharmila Nebhrajani OBE, non-executive director, has assumed the role of Audit Committee Chair with immediate effect, taking over from Carole.

As a highly experienced CFO, Steve was appointed to enable Marc Ronchetti, Halma’s Group Chief Executive, to give his full focus to his transition to CEO as well as to set the finance function up for future growth. With those priorities now complete, and with Halma well-positioned for continued success, Steve has decided that now is the right time to step back from his executive career.

Marc Ronchetti, Group Chief Executive, said: “Steve has played a vital role for Halma, and for me personally, enabling me to focus fully on my transition into the Group Chief Executive role. He has delivered strategically critical work across the finance function which has set us up for the next phase of our growth. I would like to thank him for his partnership and support, and wish him all the best for the future. I am delighted that Carole has agreed to become our next CFO. She brings considerable experience as a finance leader as well as a good understanding of Halma’s Sustainable Growth Model, having spent nine years on our Board. Her passion for Halma’s purpose, our companies and our people, makes her a great addition to the executive team.”

Steve Gunning said: “I have really enjoyed working with Marc and the team and I am proud to have contributed to Halma’s continued success. My main goal was to support Marc’s transition, which has gone well and is now complete. It has also been satisfying to further focus the Group on return on capital and develop the finance function for future growth. Given the progress made, it is the right moment for me to step back from my executive career and I am delighted that someone of Carole’s calibre will take on the role. I look forward to working closely with Carole on her transition to CFO.”

Carole Cran said: “I am excited to be joining Halma as CFO and am looking forward to building on the great work that Steve has done. In my time on the Halma Board, I have seen first-hand the strength of the Group’s business model and the passion our people have for making a positive difference to people’s lives every day. I look forward to playing my role in further extending our track record of sustainable growth and returns.”

NOTES

REMUNERATION DISCLOSURES

Carole Cran

Effective today, Carole Cran will receive a salary of £618,000 per annum and be eligible for a bonus of up to 180%, and Long-Term Incentives of up to 250%, of base salary. Carole’s company pension contribution is aligned to the UK wider workforce rate of 10.5% of salary.

Steve Gunning

Termination arrangements will be in line with Halma’s Remuneration Policy and, in accordance with section 430(2B) of the Companies Act 2006, will be fully disclosed in our 2025 Annual Report and Accounts.

BIOGRAPHIES

Carole Cran: Carole was most recently Chief Financial and Commercial Officer of Forth Ports Limited and is a non-executive director of RS Group plc. Carole was Chief Financial Officer of Aggreko plc until December 2017, prior to which she held a number of senior finance roles within that group. Previously, she worked at BAE Systems plc in a range of senior financial positions, which included four years in Australia. Carole commenced her career in the audit division of KPMG where she qualified as a Chartered Accountant.

Sharmila Nebhrajani OBE: Sharmila began her career at PwC, qualifying as a Chartered Accountant before serving 15 years at the BBC, latterly as CFO and Chief Operating Officer of BBC Future Media. She is Chair of the National Institute of Clinical Excellence and sits as a non-executive director on the boards of ITV plc, Severn Trent plc, and Coutts & Co. Her audit chair experience spans the public and private sectors, and she currently chairs the audit committees of Coutts & Co., Oxford University and the Sovereign Grant Audit Committee of the Royal Household. She has previously held executive board positions at the Medical Research Council, the Association of Medical Research Charities and the NHS. She has been awarded an OBE for services to medical research.