Guild Esports signs Fortnite Player Rezon

Fortnite

Guild Esports plc (LON:GILD), a global teams organisation and lifestyle brand, has announced the signing of Lennard Sill (“Rezon ay” or “Rezon”) as the newest member of its Fortnite team.

Rezon, from Germany, is a 17-time tournament winner with earnings of over $300,000. He has consistently ranked within the top 10 in Fortnite Champion Series (“FNCS”) tournaments this year, including 3rd place in FNCS Season 5 in March 2021, 5th place in FNCS Season 6 in May 2021 and 5th place in FNCS Season 7 in September 2021. 

Rezon has a combined social media following of over 700,000 across his channels, comprising 369,000 followers on Twitch, 151,000 followers on Twitter, 140,000 followers on Instagram and 139,000 YouTube subscribers. 

Rezon has signed a one-year contract with Guild, which has an option to renew for another year. He will be competing under the Guild banner in all upcoming European and international Fortnite tournaments. His first appearance for Guild will be this weekend in the FNCS: Grand Royale where the prize money available for the European winners is $2.5 million, the highest prize money available for a Fortnite competition in 2021. 

Guild is the first professional esports organisation Rezon has joined and he will be competing alongside Guild’s other top-ranked players, Henrik Mclean (‘Hen’), Anas El-Abd (‘Anas’) and Jannis Matwin (‘JannisZ’). His signing maintains Guild’s standing as the number two Fortnite team in Europe. 

Firmly established as one of the most popular esports, Fortnite has over 350 million players worldwide. In December 2020, a record 15.3 million concurrent players took part in the Galactus in-game event and it was watched by 3.4 million fans on Twitch and YouTube gaming.

Kal Hourd, chief executive of Guild Esports, said: “We are delighted to welcome Rezon to our Fortnite roster. Rezon has a proven track record as one of the most talented Fortnite players in Europe and his addition to our tournament-winning team further cements Guild as a leader within the esport scene. We are excited to support his growth and success through our academy as one of the foremost players in Fortnite and welcome his significant following on social media to the Guild family.”

15 November 2021

