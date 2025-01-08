Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Gilead Sciences, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$98.88’, now 8.4% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings
[shareaholic app="share_buttons" id_name="post_below_content"]

Gilead Sciences, Inc. which can be found using ticker (GILD) have now 26 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $125.00 and $73.00 suggesting an average analyst share price target price of $98.88. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $91.23 this indicates there is a potential upside of 8.4%. The 50 day MA is $91.65 and the 200 moving average now moves to $77.90. The market capitalization for the company is 112.95B. The current share price for the company is: $90.63 USD

The potential market cap would be $122,422,613,449 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 1007, revenue per share of $22.70 and a 11.96% return on assets.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in advancing medicines to prevent and treat life-threatening diseases, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), viral hepatitis and cancer. The Company offers products in HIV, Onocolgy, Liver Disease, Vekulaery, and Other. Under HIV, it offers Biktarvy, Complera/Eviplera, Genvoya, Odefsey, Stribild, and Truvada. Its Veklury (remdesivir) is a nucleotide analog RNA polymerase inhibitor indicated for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). Under oncology it offers cell therapy containing Tecartus and Yescarta. Under this Liver Disease consists of Chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) (Ledipasvir/Sofosbuvir and Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir) and Chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) / hepatitis delta virus (HDV) (Vemlidy and Viread). The Company’s other products include AmBisome and Letairis. It also operates a portfolio of small molecule inhibitors targeting PARP1 for oncology and MK2 for inflammatory diseases.

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Telegram
WhatsApp
Pocket
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    Gilead Sciences, Inc. – Consensus ‘none’ rating and 7.1% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Gilead Sciences, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$98.92’, now 6.9% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Gilead Sciences, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$98.92’, now 7.1% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Gilead Sciences, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 4.8% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Gilead Sciences, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 5.5% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Gilead Sciences, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$97.20’, now 6.4% Upside Potential

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.