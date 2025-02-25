Guidewire Software, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$212.65’, now 5.4% Upside Potential

Guidewire Software, Inc. with ticker code (GWRE) now have 14 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $240.00 and $135.00 suggesting an average analyst share price target price of $212.65. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $201.77 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 5.4%. The 50 day MA is $190.05 and the 200 day moving average is $166.23. The company has a market capitalization of 16.47B. The stock price is currently at: $197.25 USD

The potential market cap would be $17,362,190,714 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 547.9, revenue per share of $12.53 and a -0.66% return on assets.

Guidewire Software, Inc. is a provider of software products for property and casualty insurers. The Company’s platform combines core operations, digital engagement, analytics, and artificial intelligence applications delivered as a cloud service or self-managed software. Its core operational services and products include InsuranceSuite Cloud, InsuranceNow, and InsuranceSuite for self-managed installations. Its InsuranceSuite Cloud is a configurable and scalable product, delivered as a service and primarily comprised of three core applications, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud. The Company’s InsuranceNow is a cloud-based application that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers. Its InsuranceSuite Cloud is hosted on Amazon Web Services and managed by its internal cloud operations team. The Company’s Data Platform collects data from InsuranceSuite Cloud and InsuranceNow, as well as other internal and external sources.