GSK's ViiV Healthcare receives complete response letter from FDA for cabotegravir and rilpivirine

ViiV Healthcare, the global specialist HIV company majority owned by GlaxoKmithKline (LON:GSK) with Pfizer Inc. and Shionogi Limited as shareholders, received a complete response letter from the US Food and Drug Administration regarding its application for cabotegravir and rilpivirine long-acting regimen for treatment of HIV-1 infection in virologically suppressed adults.

The reasons given in the CRL relate to Chemistry Manufacturing and Controls (CMC). There have been no reported safety issues related to CMC and there is no change to the safety profile of the products used in clinical trials to date. ViiV Healthcare will work closely with the FDA to determine the appropriate next steps for this New Drug Application.

Cabotegravir is an integrase strand transfer inhibitor developed by ViiV Healthcare and rilpivirine is a non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitor developed by Janssen Sciences Ireland UC. The cabotegravir and rilpivirine long-acting regimen is an investigational product and not approved anywhere in the world.

